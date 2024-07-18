Op-Ed | Celebrate National Night Out and help create stronger bonds between the police and the community for a safer future

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

It’s incredible how quickly we’ve reached the midpoint of summer, isn’t it? Once again, it’s time for the National Night Out Against Crime, scheduled for Tuesday, August 6. This event, sponsored by police precincts, features great events throughout the district and across the country. The National Night Out, an annual event, plays a vital role in fostering a positive police-community relationship nationwide, contributing to safer and more vibrant neighborhoods for all residents.

The inaugural National Night Out took place in 1984, drawing 2.5 million participants from 400 communities across 23 states. Since then, communities have embraced the tradition of hosting lively parties and cookouts as part of National Night Out, creating an enjoyable environment for bringing police and residents together. In our community, we organize fantastic celebrations at local parks and playgrounds, offering food, music, games, and fun for everyone.

While the festivities are enjoyable, the enduring relationships forged between communities and their police departments are the true cause for celebration. Strong bonds between police officers and the communities they serve enhance overall safety. This partnership enables officers to become more familiar with their assigned areas, build stronger connections with residents, and gain insight into the prevalent issues affecting the community.

Community members serve as valuable sources of information for officers and elected officials, like myself, alerting us to emerging problems that require attention and resolution. Recently, our collaborative efforts with the NYPD precincts in my district have led to the closure of illegal marijuana establishments. Other issues brought to my attention by constituents and being addressed by our local police are the proliferation of illegal scooters, use of fake paper license plates, and removing unlicensed food vendors who obstruct sidewalks and medians.

We are also focusing on quality of life issues such as excessive noise, graffiti, and trash on streets and sidewalks.

To foster a closer relationship between police departments and community members, the NYPD implemented the Neighborhood Coordination Officers (NCOs). These teams consist of two officers dedicated to a specific community, enabling them to build relationships with residents and gain a deep understanding of local issues. NCOs, operating within their assigned precincts, work to resolve neighborhood concerns such as noise complaints, abandoned vehicles, after-hours park activities, and other quality-of-life issues that impact our community negatively.

When the police and community collaborate, remarkable outcomes are achievable. I commend the NYPD officers and residents across my district for their joint efforts in combating crime. I value the presence of dedicated precinct representatives at community board, neighborhood street events, and local civic association meetings, as well as their regular participation in precinct council meetings, to provide crime statistics updates and gather information on resident concerns. This level of engagement plays a crucial role in maintaining strong bonds and ensuring safer communities. Such cooperative community endeavors are essential in the present times and critical for a safer future.

As I represent most areas within the 102, 104, 106 and the 112 police precincts, I look forward to meeting many of you at the upcoming National Night Out (NNO) events, as I aim to attend each gathering in my district. For more details about an NNO event in your area, please contact my office at 718-738-1111.