Now it’s up to New Yorkers: Go vote in primary elections

State and local primaries are Thursday with contests in some races that could be more consequential than November’s general election. New York’s Democrats will cast the highest-profile votes in races for governor and attorney general.

amNewYork has made endorsements in a few key races, because they involve statewide offices. Our choices appear in full online. Consult them, then please vote.

Here is a summary of our 2018 primary endorsements:

GOVERNOR

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has real accomplishments, like the 2 percent property tax cap, same-sex marriage, an increased minimum wage, tough gun controls, progress on clean energy, and big infrastructure improvements like LaGuardia Airport’s rebuilding and the Long Island Rail Road’s second- and third-track projects. Democratic opponent Cynthia Nixon has good instincts on improving education, access to health care and affordable housing but her plans are unworkable or nonexistent, and she lacks executive experience. Cuomo also is pushing back on President Donald Trump’s tax code changes and attacks on civil rights and environmental and consumer protections. amNewYork endorses Cuomo.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Cuomo needs a running mate who supports his policies. The state needs someone who could replace Cuomo in an emergency. That’s incumbent Kathy Hochul, who’s been steady in four years on the job, not challenger Jumaane Williams, a City Council member and Cuomo heckler, who could not step into the office if needed. amNewYork endorses Hochul.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

All four Democratic contenders — Letitia James, Leecia Eve, Sean Patrick Maloney and Zephyr Teachout — want to continue the office’s fight against Trump and each has individual strong suits, but the most well-rounded candidate is James. New York City’s public advocate is passionate about consumer advocacy and rooting out taxpayer fraud, and she understands important statewide issues like illegal dumping and zombie homes. Her scrappiness will be an asset, and she makes a convincing case for her independence. amNewYork endorses James.