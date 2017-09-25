Do our crossword puzzle

Click the arrow at the bottom right of the image below to download the crossword puzzle and print it out. When you finish the crossword send a picture of it to mark.chiusano@amny.com and we’ll include the names of winners in a future amExpress.
Across
1- Departed Trump staffer
7- Nicknamed departed Trump staffer
12- Departed Trump staffer
14- Deep sleep
15- Insult
16- Type of whale
17- Doe _____ (2 words)
18- Whose PCs were hacked by Russians
19- Typeface feature
23- Ribald West
26- Ballot hanger
30- Window part
31- Snapchat or Instagram
32- Charlie Chaplin’s last wife
33- Teddy Roosevelt said one should do this softly
35- Mar-A-Lago has one
36- The object of Trumpian esteem
38- With 27 down, job with little security these days
40- They’ll get your stuff from here to there
41- New kind of farm popping up across the country
45- Red Sea city
46- Fey-as-Palin: I can do this from my house regarding Russia
47- Kathie Lee’s small-screen partner
48- North in Paris
49- High-tension places (abbr.)
50- A whole lot of Bartolos
52- How the Thrilla in Manilla ended
54- Columbus’ home
58- Mann, Osbourne or Semple McPherson
61- One of 538 in one national college
64- Longtime trading card company
65- Kind of chart
66- Departed Trump staffer
67- Departed Trump staffer
Down
1- Chemical banned from baby bottles by FDA in 2012
2- Boxer talk
3- Nassau County control board (abbr.)
4- Stereotypical protractor guy
5- Orchestra tuner
6- He recused himself, or did he?
7- Lots of pieces of writing (abbr.)
8- Alley ____
9- Newspaper commentaries
10- Iconic product of first primary state
11- Not-yet-departed Trump staffer
13- What bridges and press secretaries are under
20- Short farewell message
21- There’s more than one in the Seine
22- Trump does not ever admit to any
24- Attach
25- Pruitt would love to gut it (abbr.)
26- Chile is its leading producer
27- See 38 across
28- It could be a worker or soldier
29- Home for an emcee
34- The man with a constitutional pocket
37- Cooper Union and the Public Theater are in it
39- First words spoken by a Robert Mueller grand jury witness
40- Employ
42- Message of electronic giddiness
43- Kerfuffle
44- The Rockies and the Andes
50- He took notes, and was fired
51- 10-time Grand Slam champion
53- Off, dispatch
55- Kind of tide
56- Start of a federal fiscal yr.
57- Adjective suffix
59- Poetic nighttime
60- North or south ending
62- Number on the president’s Boeing
63- “I understand” in texting lingo