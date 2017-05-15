Ray Kelly’s checkered past with the FBI | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Ray Kelly is back in the news as a dark-horse candidate to head the FBI, following President Donald Trump’s dismissal of James Comey.

Kelly’s credentials as NYC’s longest-serving police commissioner have been cited in the media. Reps. Dan Donovan of Staten Island and Peter King of Long Island have voiced support. And his Muslim surveillance policies that played at the edge of the U.S. Constitution dovetail with Trump’s views on immigrants from predominantly Muslim countries.

Although he pushed Kelly as FBI director in 2012 before President Barack Obama appointed Comey, Sen. Chuck Schumer has remained silent this time around. As the Senate minority leader who opposes virtually everything Trump proposes, Schumer is aware his support for anyone in the Trump administration is the kiss of death.

There’s little to no chance Kelly will get the FBI job. Kelly’s age — he turns 76 in September — plus infirmities such as diabetes and quadruple bypass surgery, are not the reason.

Kelly is detested and distrusted by many at the FBI. Here are the reasons: