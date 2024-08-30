Long Island’s Joe Mele on his rise to TikTok fame and staying grounded

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In the quiet suburbs of Long Island, Joe Mele was just another young adult trying to make sense of life during the pandemic. But what started as a simple hobby to pass the time during lockdown quickly spiraled into something much larger. Over the span of just two years, Mele went from being a college student with a love for content creation to one of the most recognized faces on social media with a combined following upward of 50 million followers.

Mele’s journey began in early 2020 when the world was turned upside down by COVID-19. Like many, he found himself spending more time at home, with limited outlets for social interaction. It was during this period that he discovered TikTok, a platform that, at the time, was still growing in popularity. What started as a fun way to share short videos with friends quickly evolved as Joe’s content began resonating with a broader audience.

“I just wanted to post you know, just for fun and one of the first videos I posted blew up, which was pretty surreal,” Mele reflects on his early days, still amazed at how quickly things took off.

One of Mele’s early viral hits was a light-hearted skit poking fun at the everyday quirks of life in an Italian-American household. The video struck a chord with viewers, amassing thousands of likes and shares almost overnight. Realizing he had tapped into something special, Mele began to post more regularly, each video drawing more attention than the last.

“I think people connected with the authenticity of it,” Joe explains. “It was just me and my family being ourselves, filming in our home.”

The true turning point in Mele’s social media career came when he started involving his family in his videos. His father, Frank Mele, became an unexpected star in his own right, with his hilarious reactions and natural charisma earning him a fan base. Soon, the entire Mele family—mom, siblings, and even Mele’s girlfriend—became regulars in his content, adding a layer of authenticity and charm that viewers couldn’t get enough of.

“Especially with my father and I we’re out in public we get noticed more you know as the father son staple” Mele laughs.

As Mele’s following grew, so did the opportunities. Brands began to take notice, offering sponsorships and partnerships that turned his once-casual hobby into a lucrative career. Despite the sudden influx of fame and fortune, Mele remained grounded, always emphasizing the importance of family and staying true to his roots.

“I’m grateful for everything, but at the end of the day, it’s my family that keeps me grounded,” Mele shares.

Throughout his rise to stardom, Mele’s content has remained relatable, often highlighting the humor in everyday situations. His videos, while light-hearted, also carry a sense of nostalgia, especially for those who grew up in tight-knit, culturally rich households. This authenticity has been key to his success, setting him apart in a crowded digital landscape.

As the world gradually returns to normal, Mele’s presence on social media shows no signs of waning. His ability to adapt and grow with the platform, while staying true to himself, has ensured that his content remains fresh and engaging. Today, with millions of followers across multiple platforms, Mele stands as a testament to the power of creativity, family, and a bit of luck in the world of social media.

“I’m starting to act a little more instead of behind the camera like with the Tik-Toks, and starting to do more of an acting role and we definitely have some cool stuff lined up for the near future that’s more acting or sitcom-esq so I’m super pumped about that,” said Mele.