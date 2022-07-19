New York City Holocaust survivors go on their first vacation since 2020

The Blue Card sponsored an all-expenses paid for 40 Holocaust survivors and their spouses. The week-long trip allowed participants the chance to interact with other survivors while also enjoying recreational activities.

Many of the survivors live under the poverty line in Brooklyn. Paired with their age, health and the state of COVID-19, this vacation to the Catskills was a much-needed relaxer for them.

The youngest survivor on the vacation was 77 years old, while many others were well into their 90s.

“While visiting the survivors, we celebrated the 96th birthday of a spry and witty Holocaust survivor named David, who mentioned he hasn’t had a birthday party in decades,” Milana Hazan, associate executive director of The Blue Card, said.

The Hudson Valley Resort and Spa hosted the event, who are mutual beneficiaries of The Blue Card and Nachas Health Net in Brooklyn. They oversaw all the needs and wants of the vacationers.

“There is nothing more beautiful than seeing the smiles on the faces of so many survivors who have been through so much in life,” Hazan said. “The Adolph and Lotte Rosenberg Summer Retreat Program is a unique experience that our beneficiaries look forward to all year long. It’s an honor to organize this retreat for individuals who truly benefit from it.”

As the 40 survivors came together they baked challah bread, went swimming, exercised, performed aerobics, participated in arts and crafts projects and found unique connections with each other.

“Thank you to The Blue Card for bringing me to the annual summer retreat for our Holocaust survivors,” Bickley, who will run the New York City Marathon with Team Blue Card, said. “It was the best day making challah with the survivors and being able to hear their stories. I met the most resilient survivors who have such a positive outlook on life and just want to be heard. A day I will truly never forget.”

Currently, there are thousands of Holocaust surviors in New York CIty that are struggling to meet their needs. They are unable to access basic human needs like food, water and proper housing. The Blue Card provides direct financial assistance to those who have survived through unthinkable events. They do this with complete and utter respect for their clients, always being mindful and dignified.