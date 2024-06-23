Bigot on bike in Manhattan shouts antisemitic slurs, throws dog feces at man: cops

The bike-riding bigot in Manhattan whom, police said, yelled antisemitic slurs at a man and threw dog feces at him on June 4, 2024.

Hate crimes detectives in Manhattan are looking for the filthy bigot who threw dog feces at a man during an antisemitic attack earlier this month.

The NYPD released on June 22 images and video of the perpetrator behind the sick incident, which occurred at about 2 p.m. on June 4 in front of 46 Howard St. in SoHo.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect approached a 32-year-old man near his vehicle and made a number of antisemitic remarks at him. Seconds later, he threw a bag containing dog excrement at the victim, which landed inside his vehicle.

Following the incident, the bigot fled on a bicycle to an unknown location.

The incident was reported to the 1st Precinct, which subsequently turned the case over to the Hate Crimes Task Force. No injuries were reported.

Antisemitic hate crimes have skyrocketed across New York over the past eight months since the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attacks in Israel by Hamas, which led to war in Gaza. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported a 110% surge in antisemitic incidents across the Empire State last year, and more than half of all hate crimes that the NYPD reported in May involved attacks on Jewish New Yorkers.

Overall, the 1st Precinct has seen seven reported hate crimes all year through June 16, according to the most recent CompStat report. That’s one more than the number tallied at the same point last year.

The suspect in the June 4 incident is pictured with light brown and gray hair and wearing a gray sweatshirt while carrying a black backpack and riding a black bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.