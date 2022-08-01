Bike-riding gunman in Queens shoots man in face outside public housing complex

Detectives in Queens are looking for a bike-riding gunman who shot a man in the face outside a public housing complex on Sunday night.

The 26-year-old male victim remains hospitalized Monday morning in critical condition, law enforcement sources said.

Police said the shooting happened at about 9:50 p.m. on July 31 outside the Queensbridge Houses, at the corner of 10th Street and 40th Avenue in Long Island City.

According to sources familiar with the case, up to two males riding bicycles rolled up to the location, where the victim had been congregating. One of the suspects fired a number of shots, striking the victim in the face.

The suspects then pedaled away from the scene in an unknown direction, police noted.

Officers from the 114th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he’s listed in critical condition.

So far, police have not yet provided a possible motive for the shooting, or a further description of the suspects. The investigation remains ongoing, with no arrests made as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.