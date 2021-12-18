Queens shootout suspect arrested in attempted murder of off-duty NYPD lieutenant

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Officers have cuffed the suspect wanted for critically injuring an off-duty NYPD lieutenant during a Queens shootout on Dec. 16.

Nineteen-year-old Cristian Cruz was escorted out of the 108th Precinct in Long Island City Saturday morning to meet his fate at the hands of a judge, according to police sources.

The teen was arrested Friday after his alleged involvement in a deadly gunfight at Northern Boulevard and 57th Street in Woodside that left one officer seriously injured and another suspect dead; both had been taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

Police believe the incident occurred when three men in ski masks attempted to rob the off-duty lieutenant as he left a nightclub, ending with a firefight.

Appearing sullen with his eyes locked on his shoes, the Bronx native was strapped into the rear of an unmarked squad car, which will whisk him to court to face a slew of charges such as, attempted murder, robbery, assault, criminal possession of a deadly weapon, grand larceny, and more. Cruz has a criminal history of 12 prior arrests.

Police are still searching for a second suspect.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and anyone with information about the shootout can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.