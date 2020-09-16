Bomb-making materials found in Queens apartment following fire at building

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Alleged bomb-making materials were found in an Astoria apartment after a fire broke out in a residential building on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The fire department arrived at 24-07 19th St., around 1:53 p.m., following reports of a fire on the first floor of the building, according to the FDNY. Responding with about 60 members, the fire department got the blaze under control around 2:22 p.m., according to the authorities.

An individual in the apartment, who was allegedly experiencing an emotional episode, was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, the FDNY said.

While investigating the cause of the fire, the fire marshal discovered chemicals, packaging and instructions for making bombs, according to the NYPD. Police were called to the scene around 7:25 p.m., to investigate.

The individual in the hospital was placed into police custody, where they remain, held on reckless endangerment charges, according to the police.

Nearby Astoria Park was evacuated at the time of the police investigation of the apartment, cops said. The park was re-opened around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday night.

The investigation has been turned over to the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to the NYPD.

This story first appeared on our sister publication qns.com.