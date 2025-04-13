Bronx shooting in front of home leaves 24-year-old man dead: cops

A man in the Bronx was shot to death in front of his home early on Sunday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the deadly shooting happened at about 4:47 a.m. on April 13 on the 200 block of Quincy Avenue off of Harding Avenue in Throggs Neck.

Officers from the 45th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the victim, 24-year-old Jeremy Ortega, with two gunshot wounds to his chest. Ortega lived at the home steps away from where he was found.

EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said. Sources familiar with the case said as many as four male suspects were seen fleeing the location after the shots were fired — including at least one perpetrator who wore a black mask, a dark-colored sweatshirt and dark gray pants.

The group was seen fleeing inside a white vehicle heading westbound on Harding Avenue toward East Tremont Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 45th Precinct had reported two homicides and two shootings year-to-date through April 6, according to the most recent CompStat report.