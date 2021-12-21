Brooklyn man shot to death steps away from church

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Cops are looking for the suspect who shot a Brooklyn man dead on Monday night.

Police said Kerwin James, 25, of Thomas Boyland Street in Ocean Hill was gunned down at the corner of Newport and Bristol Streets, steps away from the Gethsemane Baptist Church, in Brownsville at about 6:35 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found James at the intersection with a bullet wound to his chest.

EMS rushed James to nearby Brookdale University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

As of Tuesday morning, police did not provide details regarding the circumstances leading up to the shooting, or a description of the suspect.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.