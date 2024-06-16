Man in Brooklyn shot in groin in Father’s Day gun violence

A man was shot in the groin on a Brooklyn street on June 16, 2024.

Brooklyn detectives are seeking the gunman who shot a man in the groin in broad daylight on Sunday.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting occurred at about 1 p.m. on June 16 near the corner of East 49th Street and Church Avenue in East Flatbush.

Officers from the 67th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, learned that an unknown shooter opened fire on a 24-year-old man, striking him once in the groin area.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation, police sources said.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Nearby residents expressed remorse over Sunday’s shooting, and lamented gun violence that has occurred in the community.

“I heard the shots but didn’t think anything of it,” said one local resident, Roger Benson. “I will pray the guy makes it.

“There is also something bad happening on this block,” added Denise Clark. “This is at least the third or fourth shooting I can remember.”

The 67th Precinct, which covers East Flatbush, has reported 14 shootings year-to-date through June 9, according to the most recent CompStat report. That’s down three from the 17 shootings that occurred at the same point in 2023.

As for Sunday afternoon’s shooting, no arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

With reporting by Lloyd Mitchell