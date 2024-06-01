Brooklyn man fatally shot in back at public housing complex: NYPD

Quantcast
Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man at a public housing complex early on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said Rahquill Weekes, 22, of Wortman Avenue was gunned down within the Sheepshead Bay Houses at 2975 Avenue W in Sheepshead Bay at about 2:58 a.m. on June 1.

Officers from the 61st Precinct and NYPD PSA 1, in responding to a 911 call regarding the shooting, found Weekes unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his lower left back.

EMS rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. 

A police officer stands guard at the scene of a deadly shooting in Brooklyn on June 1, 2024.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Crime scene detectives investigate a deadly shooting in Brooklyn on June 1, 2024.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Hours into the investigation, police had not yet disclosed a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of a suspect. Crime scene detectives pored over the crime scene, finding numerous shell casings as they searched for evidence connected to the murder.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 61st Precinct had recorded zero homicides year-to-date through May 26, according to the most recent CompStat report. There had also been just one shooting, down from three reported at the same point last year.

