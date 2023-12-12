Brooklyn shooting leaves woman injured; male suspect on lam, police say

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police in Brooklyn are looking for the suspect who shot a woman at a residence on Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted at about 7:10 a.m. on Dec. 12 at a home on the 900 block of East 102nd Street in Canarsie.

Officers from the 69th Precinct, in responding to reports of the shooting, found the victim, a 29-year-old woman, shot once in the arm on the ground floor of the residence.

According to information on the Citizen app, the bullet may have been fired through the front window from the street, but police sources could not immediately confirm that information.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital in stable condition for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police sources provided a basic description of the shooter: a man who fled in an unknown direction after the shot rang out. No other information about the shooter was immediately available.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 10, the 69th Precinct recorded 16 shooting incidents year-to-date, down from the 20 reported at the same point in 2022, according to the most recent CompStat report.