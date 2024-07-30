Detectives and Officers are looking for the gunman who shot three men at 1154 Nostrand Ave. on July 29, 2024.

Brooklyn detectives continue to seek the suspect(s) behind a triple shooting on Monday afternoon that left three people seriously wounded.

Law enforcement sources said the gun violence erupted at about 4 p.m. on July 29 in front of a pawn shop and a convenience store at 1154 Nostrand Ave. in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Officers from the 71st Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found a 16-year-old boy shot in the shoulder and back; and two men, ages 18 and 26, both shot in the abdomen.

Paramedics rushed the three victims to Kings County Hospital. As of Tuesday morning, all three victims were listed in stable condition, police sources said.

Hours after the shooting, detectives from Patrol Borough Brooklyn South scoured the crime scene looking for clues and other evidence leading up to the shooting. As many as seven shell casings were recovered.

Police sources said Tuesday that the motive remains unknown and under investigation. It remains unclear whether any of the three shooting victims were intended targets.

Monday’s shooting rattled bystanders and local residents who decried the latest episode of gun violence to rock the borough.

“What is the reasoning behind this? It feels all so hopeless, since the convenient store got here, everyone hangs out there. Now three people are in the hospital,” said one resident, who asked not to be identified.

“A nice hot day and something like this always happens,” added another unidentified resident.

Even so, the 71st Precinct had reported just six shooting incidents year-to-date through July 28, one less than the seven recorded at the same point in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report. Overall crime in the 71st Precinct is down 31.27% for the year, and felony assaults are down 25.7%.

So far, no arrests have been made in Monday’s shooting. Police have not yet ascertained a description of the suspect(s) involved.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.