Chinatown stabbing suspect silent after arrest on first-degree murder charge

Shichun Lin, 58 was arrested and charged with murder for the Nov. 7, 2024 stabbing of homeless man Shing Kan Cheung.

The suspect in a deadly Chinatown stabbing last month that left a homeless man last month kept quiet as he did the walk of shame Thursday.

Detectives escorted Shichun Lin, 58, of Bristol, TN from the 5th Precinct stationhouse in handcuffs on Dec. 19, a day after he was formally charged with first- and second-degree murder in the killing of Kan Shing Cheung, 68, back on Nov. 7.

Cheung was found fatally stabbed multiple times near the corner of East Broadway and Pike Street at about 8:07 a.m. on Nov. 7. He was unconscious and unresponsive by the time officers from the 5th Precinct arrived on the scene.

Responding EMS units pronounced Cheung dead at the scene.

Lin was silent and kept his head down during the perp walk Thursday, offering no answers to reporters’ questions about the case.

Detectives investigating Cheung’s murder obtained information that led them to Lin in Tennessee, police sources said. The motive for the murder remains unknown, and it is unclear if Cheung knew his attacker, the sources added.

If convicted of the first-degree murder charge, Lin could face life imprisonment without parole.

With reporting by Lloyd Mitchell