Cops cuff 61-year-old homeless man for murder in Brooklyn

Police responded to the scene near Jamaica Avenue and Cleveland Street in Cypress Hills on Dec. 1, where they found the victim with severe head trauma. He was later pronounced dead.
Police arrested a 61-year-old in connection with a murder in Brooklyn on Friday. 

According to the investigation, NYPD officers rushed to the scene near Jamaica Avenue and Cleveland Street in Cypress Hills at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 1, where they found a man lying in the street with severe trauma to the head.

Paramedics rushed the man to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, where doctors pronounced him dead. 

Days later, on Dec. 4, police arrested 61-year-old Raul Hernandez, a homeless man, in connection with the incident, and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. 

Citywide, between Jan. 1 and Nov. 26, when the most recent NYPD data is available, police had recorded 352 murders on the streets of the five boroughs —  marking a decline from the 398 homicides during the same timeframe last year. 

Aidan Graham

Aidan Graham is a reporter for amNewYork.

