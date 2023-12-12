Cops cuff man for fatally July shooting in the Bronx

The suspect fatally shot the 35-year-old victim near 1791 Gleason Ave. in the Parkchester section of the Bronx.

Police arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in the Bronx earlier this year.

NYPD officers slapped the cuffs on 25-year-old John Gonzalez on Wednesday night, charging him with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the July 11 killing.

According to the investigation, the suspect approached the 35-year-old victim near 1791 Gleason Ave. in the Parkchester section of the Bronx at around 10:30 p.m. and shot him in the head.

Paramedics rushed the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The suspect, meanwhile, fled the scene and evaded capture for months, until cops arrested the 25-year-old on Monday night.

Police did not release a suspected motive in the killing, and did not say whether the suspect knew the victim prior to the shooting.

So far this year, there have been 368 homicides on the streets of the five boroughs — a notable decline from the 402 killings during the same timeframe last year, according to the latest NYPD data.