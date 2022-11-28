Perp who shot dancing man at Brooklyn Bridge Park this summer still on the lam

The suspect who shot a dancing man at Brooklyn Bridge Park this past summer remains at large, police reported.

The NYPD released new images Monday of the suspect behind the Aug. 30 shooting, which occurred just after midnight.

According to police, the shooter got into an argument with the 33-year-old victim inside the waterfront plaza before brandishing a firearm and shooting the man in his torso.

Investigators say the man had been dancing with a female companion, whom he had just met.

Authorities did not identify the nature of their initial dispute.

First responders rushed to the scene and rushed the man to Methodist Hospital in Park Slope in stable condition, where doctors treated him for his wounds.

The 84th Precinct, where the shooting occurred, has seen nine victims of gun violence this year.

Citywide, there have been 1,438 shooting incidents since Jan. 1 — a decline from the 1,688 incidents during the same year-to-date time frame in 2021, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.