Cops seek duo who robbed Manhattan convenience store employee at knifepoint

Cops are looking for a pair of crooks who robbed a man at knifepoint in Manhattan last weekend.

According to police, at 4:20 a.m. on Sept. 26 a 69-year-old man was working at Community Grocery and Candy, located at 353 East 14th Street, when an unknown man entered the store and came behind the counter. The suspect pulled out a knife and demanded cash from the employee, while another unknown man acted as a lookout.

The thief shoved the victim aside and took $600 from the register, as well as 7 packs of cigarettes. The lookout swiped two cans of Red Bull as the duo fled the store on foot southbound on Avenue B.

On Oct. 1, the NYPD released photos and a video of the suspects:

The first suspect is described as a dark-skinned man with black hair who was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants and gray sneakers. The second suspect, described as a partially balding Black man with salt and pepper hair and beard, was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, black pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.