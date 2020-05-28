Cops seek suspect who injured a man in a Brooklyn stabbing

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a suspect who stabbed a man in broad daylight on a Brooklyn street on Tuesday.

According to police, at 1:40 p.m. on May 26, a 40-year-old man got into a dispute with an unknown man in front of 841 Knickerbocker Avenue. The dispute turned physical and the suspect stabbed the man in abdomen with a knife.

The suspect then fled northbound on Knickerbocker Avenue. EMS brought the victim to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

On May 28, the NYPD released photos and video of the suspect:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.