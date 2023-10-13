Cops looking for suspect who stabbed 16-year-old in the Bronx

The suspect (left) stabbed the 16-year-old victim outside of a shopping center on E. Fordham Road.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a man who stabbed a 16-year-old in the Bronx earlier this month.

According to the NYPD, the suspect got into a physical altercation with a group of young men outside of a shopping center on E. Fordham Road near Webster Avenue on Oct. 6, when the confrontation turned bloody.

The suspect allegedly brandished a knife and stabbed the 16-year-old male victim in the stomach at around 11:35 a.m., before running off westbound.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and rushed the bloodied teenager to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

Police described the suspect as standing 5’9” tall and weighing around 170 pounds with a light skin complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

So far this year, there have been 541 felony assaults in the 48th Police Precinct, where the stabbing occurred, which represents an uptick from the 487 felony assaults recorded during the same timeframe last year.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.