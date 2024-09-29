Couple sought for punching NYC firefighter on the job in Little Italy

The couple wanted for punching a New York City firefighter in Little Italy on Sept. 20, 2024.

Manhattan cops are looking for two people who attacked an on-duty New York City firefighter in Little Italy earlier this month.

The NYPD released on Saturday images of the man and woman responsible for the assault which occurred at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 in front of 197 Hester St.

According to law enforcement sources, the pair approached the firefighter as he was on the job and engaged him in a verbal dispute.

The words turned physical, police said, when the female suspect punched the first responder, and the male shoved the firefighter against a firetruck. The duo fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 5th Precinct. Police said the firefighter suffered minor injuries.

As shown in the released images, one of the suspects wore a light-colored hat backwards, a black hooded sweatshirt with a white floral pattern, jean shorts, white socks and yellow-and-black sneakers. His companion wore a denim jacket over a gray top and leggings, and blue-and-black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

With reporting by Dean Moses