Midtown Manhattan

Creep sought for disgusting sex assault on sleeping homeless woman in Midtown

MTS Criminal Sex Act Photo
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a creep who sexually assaulted a homeless woman while she slept in Midtown.

Authorities say that the 52-year-old victim was sleeping on a sidewalk on West 31st Street between 8th and 9th Avenue when the suspect approached her. He proceeded to expose himself and then put his genitals in the victim’s mouth, police say.

The victim woke up and resisted, causing the suspect to flee on foot to parts unknown. The victim was taken by paramedics to Lenox Health Greenwich Village Hospital for evaluation.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

