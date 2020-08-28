Crook swipes $700 in cash from Chinese food restaurant in Queens: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who burglarized a Chinese seafood restaurant in Flushing earlier this month.

On Sunday, Aug. 16, around 2:30 p.m., an unidentified man broke into New Mulan Seafood Restaurant, located at 136-17 39 Ave., through an unlocked back door, according to the NYPD.

Once he was inside, the man allegedly stole $700 from the cash register and then fled in an unknown direction, cops said.

The man is described as being around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds, with brown eyes, according to the police. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, gray scarf, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This story first appeared on our sister publication qns.com.