Crooks steals $30K worth of cash, liquor and electronics in Manhattan burglary pattern: NYPD

Cops are looking for a crook who stole thousands in cash, alcohol and electronics from restaurants across Manhattan.

Authorities say that between April 21 and May 4, an unknown man broke into 18 restaurants and bars by cutting through vinyl door entrances or damaging glass front doors. Once inside, the suspect would take property from the location.

Police say that the suspect, who wore a surgical mask and carried a large duffel bag, stole approximately $30,000 in cash, liquor and electronics.

On May 6, police released video of the suspect taken from Marlo Bistro Restaurant, located at 1018 Amsterdam Avenue. At 10 p.m. on April 21, the suspect broke into the location and stole $500 and two iPads.

Police also released a photo of the suspect taken from Nisi Restaurant, located at 250 West 47th Street. At 3:55 a.m. on April 25, the suspect gained entry to the restaurant and took six tablets and three bottles of liquor before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.