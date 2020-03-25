Driver flees on foot following deadly hit-and-run in Harlem: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a driver that killed another driver in a Harlem hit-and-run.

According to police, at 12:35 a.m. on Feb. 17, officers responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of East 129 Street and Park Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found the 46-year-old driver of a 2017 Toyota Camry and his rear-seat passenger, 63-year-old Yvonne Deborah Gray, both of whom sustained injuries.

An investigation found that a 2004 black Acura TL sedan, driven by an unknown man, was traveling westbound on East 129th Street while the male victim, a driver for hire, was driving his Camry northbound on Park Avenue. As both cars approached the intersection, the Acura hit the Camry.

The driver of the Acura fled the scene on foot after the collision, leaving the car behind.

Both victims were taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem. Gray ultimately died of her injuries on March 20.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.