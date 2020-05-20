Quantcast
HarlemPolice & Fire

Early-morning shooting leaves one man dead on a Harlem street: NYPD

Emily Davenport
14 mins ago
Photo via Google Maps

Cops are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Harlem early Wednesday morning.

According to police, at 2:29 a.m. on May 20 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in the vicinity of East 125 Street and 3rd Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 32-year-old man lying on the ground outside of a Burger King, located at 200 E 125th Street, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

