Early-morning shooting leaves one man injured on a Manhattan street: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Manhattan early Friday morning.

According to police, at 2:29 a.m. on June 19, the NYPD responded to a call regarding a man shot at 133 West 90th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his right leg.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that the victim heard a shot and then felt pain, realizing that he had been shot. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.

At this time, the NYPD could not provide a description of a possible suspect. The investigation is ongoing.