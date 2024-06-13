Police in East Harlem are investigating a domestic dispute Thursday that ended with three people shot, one of whom turned the gun on himself, authorities said.

According to police sources, cops rushed to the James Weldon Johnson Houses at 165 East 112th St. at about 12:33 p.m. on June 13 after reports that gunfire erupted at around 12:33 p.m.

Officers from the 23rd Precinct headed up to a ninth-floor apartment, where they found a woman and two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 40-year-old woman suffered a gunshot to the thigh and her ear, police said, while her 19-year-old son had been shot in the torso and arm. Both victims were rushed to a local hospital, and are expected to survive.

Meanwhile, police said, the third individual, a 45-year-old man ex-boyfriend of the female victim, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Sources with immediate knowledge of the incident told amNewYork Metro that they believe the ex-boyfriend attempted to kill both victims before shooting himself.

He remains in critical condition at a local hospital, police reported.

According to Stephanie McGraw, founder of domestic violence response group W.A.R.M., the female victim had separated from her ex. However, he returned to the apartment on Thursday afternoon and shot her five times.

“I can tell you that she was a victim of domestic violence, I can say for sure that she had removed herself from him,” McGraw said. “The son is in survival mode, he will survive. The mother was shot five times, she will survive. It is not looking good for the perpetrator.”

Police sealed off the apartment building as they continued to investigate the shooting.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and abuse, you can call the City’s 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-621-HOPE.