East Harlem stabbing following dispute leaves man dead: cops

Police in East Harlem are looking for the suspect who stabbed a man to death during a dispute early on Sunday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the deadly attack occurred at about 4:02 a.m. on May 26 near the corner of 3rd Avenue and East 97th Street.

Officers from the 23rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a person stabbed, found the victim, a 29-year-old man, stabbed in the chest.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the victim had been attacked following an argument with the suspect, described as a 30-year-old man.

EMS rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital/St. Luke’s, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the active and ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through May 19, the NYPD reported just two homicides year-to-date, down from six reported at the same point last year, according to the most recent CompStat report.