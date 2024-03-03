Subway creep groped sleeping man on 6 train in East Village: cops

Transit cops in the East Village are looking for the subway creep who groped a young man on board a 6 train early on Saturday morning.
The NYPD released an image of the perverted perp responsible for the sick attack, which occurred on a Bronx-bound 6 train approaching the Astor Place station at about 2:05 a.m. on March 2.
According to law enforcement sources, the sleeping 25-year-old man woke up to discover the creep with his hand inside the victim’s pants.
The suspect subsequently fled out of the car, but remains on the Bronx-bound 6 train, police said.
The victim, meanwhile, reported the incident to the 5th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 4. He was not physically injured.
Police described the subway creep as a man with a light complexion and a heavy build, who was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a green shirt, tan pants and tan boots.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.