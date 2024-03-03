Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Manhattan

Subway creep groped sleeping man on 6 train in East Village: cops

By Posted on
6 train with East Village subway creep inset
The subway creep who groped a man on board a 6 train near the Astor Place station in the East Village on March 2, 2024.
Photo via Wikimedia Commons, General Punger/Inset courtesy of NYPD

Transit cops in the East Village are looking for the subway creep who groped a young man on board a 6 train early on Saturday morning.

The NYPD released an image of the perverted perp responsible for the sick attack, which occurred on a Bronx-bound 6 train approaching the Astor Place station at about 2:05 a.m. on March 2.

According to law enforcement sources, the sleeping 25-year-old man woke up to discover the creep with his hand inside the victim’s pants.

The suspect subsequently fled out of the car, but remains on the Bronx-bound 6 train, police said.

The victim, meanwhile, reported the incident to the 5th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 4. He was not physically injured.

Police described the subway creep as a man with a light complexion and a heavy build, who was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a green shirt, tan pants and tan boots.

Photo courtesy of NYPD

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Related Articles

More from around NYC