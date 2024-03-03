Subway creep groped sleeping man on 6 train in East Village: cops

The subway creep who groped a man on board a 6 train near the Astor Place station in the East Village on March 2, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Transit cops in the East Village are looking for the subway creep who groped a young man on board a 6 train early on Saturday morning.

The NYPD released an image of the perverted perp responsible for the sick attack, which occurred on a Bronx-bound 6 train approaching the Astor Place station at about 2:05 a.m. on March 2.

According to law enforcement sources, the sleeping 25-year-old man woke up to discover the creep with his hand inside the victim’s pants.

The suspect subsequently fled out of the car, but remains on the Bronx-bound 6 train, police said.

The victim, meanwhile, reported the incident to the 5th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 4. He was not physically injured.

Police described the subway creep as a man with a light complexion and a heavy build, who was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a green shirt, tan pants and tan boots.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.