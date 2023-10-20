Quincy James Davis allegedly killed a 26-year-old woman and injured her 35-year-old boyfriend following a dispute over a space in the parking lot of a Bedford-Stuyvesant Home Depot.

A Maryland man has been indicted on murder charges for allegedly killing a woman and injuring her boyfriend in a shooting that erupted during a fit of rage over a parking spot in Brooklyn last month.

According to the Brooklyn District Attorney, 58-year-old Quincy James Davis killed Imani Sharpless on Sept. 9 in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and seriously wounded her boyfriend.

The Maryland resident was arraigned on Friday before Kings County Supreme Court Justice Vincent Del Giudice on an indictment accusing him of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was ordered to be held without bail pending his trial, the DA said.

According to the investigation, Davis drove his car to the hardware chain store at 230 Nostrand Ave. shortly before noon, when he got into a heated argument with a 35-year-old man over a parking space.

Eventually, the two men separated, and the 35-year-old victim went into the Home Depot for a few minutes, leaving Sharpless, his girlfriend, in the passenger’s seat of the vehicle while he shopped.

When he left the store, the victim returned to his car, and drove off with Sharpless in tow.

The pair got only one block away when, according to prosecutors, Davis approached the car at the intersection of Willoughby Avenue and Sandford Street and opened fire with a handgun — letting off multiple rounds directed at the vehicle.

Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after and rushed both victims to Kings County Hospital with gunshot wounds, the DA’s office said.

Sharpless, a 26-year-old aspiring fashion model, was shot in the head, and died of her wounds five days later on Sept. 14. Her boyfriend sustained gunshot wounds to his leg and back, but recovered from his injuries.

Police launched a manhunt to find the shooter, and later arrested Davis on Sept. 26 — 17 days after his alleged gun rampage.

“Imani Sharpless was a young woman with her whole life ahead of her,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. “She died senselessly after this defendant allegedly callously opened fire on two innocent people over a minor dispute, leaving her family and friends heartbroken. We will now seek to bring the defendant to justice.”

Davis will return to court on Jan. 19 of next year. If convicted, he faces 25 years to life behind bars.