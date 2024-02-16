Brooklyn fire injures two and leaves several others displaced

Firefighters battled a two alarm fire at 258, 260 and 262 Palmetto Street in Bushwick on Thursday afternoon.

Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire in Brooklyn that left two residents hurt and dozens of residents and animals displaced on Thursday afternoon.

On Feb. 15, FDNY units from the 28 and 37 Battalions arrived to find heavy smoke showing from the roofs and second floors 262, 260 and 258 Palmetto St. in Bushwick just after 4:41 p.m. Truck companies arrived on the scene and began searching for the fire and found that fire advanced into the cockloft the area between the ceiling and roof.

Just over a hundred firefighters stretched and operated four hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire. Firefighting operations were hampered by a construction truck and NYPD School Safety that were blocking hydrants.

Members opened the ceilings and broke multiple windows to ventilate the heavy smoke and fire conditions. The fire was placed under control at 5:39 p.m.

The FDNY Fire Marshal’s Office will determine the cause of the fire.