Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Brooklyn fire injures two and leaves several others displaced

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
Firefighters battled a two alarm fire at 258, 260 and 262 Palmetto Street in Bushwick Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters battled a two alarm fire at 258, 260 and 262 Palmetto Street in Bushwick on Thursday afternoon.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire in Brooklyn that left two residents hurt and dozens of residents and animals displaced on Thursday afternoon.

On Feb. 15, FDNY units from the 28 and 37 Battalions arrived to find heavy smoke showing from the roofs and second floors 262, 260 and 258 Palmetto St. in Bushwick just after 4:41 p.m. Truck companies arrived on the scene and began searching for the fire and found that fire advanced into the cockloft the area between the ceiling and roof.

Firefighters used three hoselines to knock down fire in three homes on Palmetto Street.

Just over a hundred firefighters stretched and operated four hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire. Firefighting operations were hampered by a construction truck and NYPD School Safety that were blocking hydrants.

Members opened the ceilings and broke multiple windows to ventilate the heavy smoke and fire conditions. The fire was placed under control at 5:39 p.m.

The FDNY Fire Marshal’s Office will determine the cause of the fire.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A woman clutches a dog after escaping a fast moving two alarm fire on Palmetto Street that damaged three homes.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A NYPD School Safety car was parked near a hydrant.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A pair of residents were hurt during a two alarm fire on Palmetto Street.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Residents comfort their dog after narrowly escaping a two alarm fire on Palmetto Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters used three hoselines to knock down fire in three homes on Palmetto Street.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Related Articles

More from around NYC