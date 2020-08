Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The FDNY is on scene after a tree crushed a car in Queens on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials say that FDNY personnel were called to 143-20 84th Drive in Jamaica at 1:04 p.m. on Aug. 4 regarding a car that was hit by a tree. The incident occurred in the midst of Tropical Storm Isaias.

EMS is currently on scene as there are reports of trauma, with one person reportedly dying at the scene. At this time, the FDNY could not confirm further details about the incident.

Updated at 2:27 p.m.