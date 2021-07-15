Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An Edgemere man has been indicted by a grand jury on murder and other charges in the shooting death of 10-year-old Justin Wallace, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Jovan Young, 29, of Beach Channel Drive was arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise on a three-count indictment Thursday, July 15, charging him with murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

According to the charges, on Saturday, June 5, at just after 9:30 p.m., video surveillance allegedly shows Young approach the home on Beach 45th Street and fire multiple shots directly into the home.

Bullets went through the entrance’s screen door, striking Wallace and his uncle inside the residence. A bullet ripped into Wallace’s abdomen while the uncle was stuck twice, once in the neck and hand.

Young surrendered to authorities at the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway on June 8.

“A community is still reeling from this family’s unfathomable loss to gun violence,” Katz said. “As alleged, the defendant fired multiple times into an occupied house without any concern for the lives he was putting in danger, murdering a 10-year-old boy and wounding the child’s uncle. He now faces justice in the courts, and we must do all that we can to end the cycle of violence causing so much grief in our neighborhoods.”

The defendant was remanded and Justice Aloise set Young’s next court date for September 16. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years-to-life in prison.

Neighbor had arsenal

Meanwhile, another Edgemere man who was arrested during the investigation into Wallace’s death was indicted by a grand jury after a cache of firearms was found in his home following the execution of a search warrant.

Ashram “Kevin” Lochan, of Beach 45th Street, was arraigned Monday, July 12, before Queens Supreme Court Justice Ira Margulis on a two-count indictment charging him with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a firearm.

It was during the investigation into Wallace’s shooting that investigators from the 101st Precinct Detective Squad in Far Rockaway discovered a loaded 9mm pistol, a .380 pistol, and a .410-caliber revolver. Police also recovered a tub containing various calibers of ammunition, including bullets for the .380-caliber and .410-caliber pistols.

Also found were two converted flare guns and a Tac-79 grenade launcher, all capable of discharging shotgun shells, according to prosecutors.

“This defendant is alleged to have kept illegal and dangerous weapons, along with ammunition, in his home,” Katz said. “We must get them off our streets and put an end to this senseless gun violence that has ripped apart the fabric of far too many of our communities.”

Justice Margulis orders Lochan to return to court on Aug. 25. He faces up to seven years in prison if connected.