Grocery store employee in custody after shooting a man to death in Brooklyn

A grocery store employee is in custody following a fatal shooting in Brooklyn on Monday night.

The employee, not yet identified by police but was said to be named Darryl, is claiming self defense saying the shooting victim pulled a knife after an argument over car keys.

Police from the 75th Precinct received a 911 call at 11:06 p.m. May 25, for an assault in progress inside of Rose Family Grocery Store, located at 416 Glenmore Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 25-year-old Edwin Candelario unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that Candelario had gotten into a dispute with a 34-year-old male employee at the store, which resulted in the employee firing multiple shots at Candelario. Police now say they are investigating the possibility that the store employee pulled the gun in “self defense.”

EMS rushed Candelario to Brookdale University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The store employee was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered from the location. Police also recovered a knife at the scene, which was near Candelario’s body before he was removed to the hospital.

No charges have been brought against the employee at the time of publication, as the self defense motive was still under investigation. However, the employee may still be charged with possession of a weapon regardless of self defense. Police are now seeking a court order for video from the store to be provided to see how the attack occurred, after the owner refused to turn over the video.

People who knew the worker say the store had been robbed in the past few months and the worker may have had prior run-ins with members of the public.

“The deli worker has a nasty attitude – they were robbed here a few months ago,” said Ken Pullman, a resident of the community. “Daryl thought he knew everything and was always right. I told him to get a gun after the robbery. Now his life is over.”

Contributions by Todd Maisel and Lloyd Mitchell