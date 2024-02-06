Alleged gunman arrested for killing 39-year-old in Harlem

An NYPD cruiser on W. 135th Street, where cops found Omar Espinal sitting in his car with a gunshot wound to his chest on Jan. 7.

Police on Monday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly killing a man in Harlem on Jan. 7.

NYPD officers slapped the cuffs on Tyrone Holley on Monday night, charging him for the murder of 39-year-old Omar Espinal on W. 135th Street.

According to the investigation, authorities responded to a 911 call about a shooting, and quickly rushed to the scene near Riverside Drive — where they found Espinal sitting unresponsive in the driver’s seat of his car, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Paramedics took the bloody victim to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

A month then passed following the shooting with no arrests, until cops collared Holley on Monday night.

The suspect is facing charges of murder, manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Espinal’s killing was one of just two homicides so far recorded in the 30th Police Precinct this year, according to the most recent statistics.

Citywide, the NYPD has recorded 24 murders on the streets of the five boroughs since the beginning of the year — which marks a decline from the 30 killings during the same timespan last year.