Manhattan man found dead with neck wound in apartment building lobby: cops

The apartment building at 559 West 156th St. in Washington Heights, Manhattan, where a 22-year-old man was found dead in the lobby on March 5, 2024.

A Manhattan man was found dead with trauma to his neck inside an apartment building lobby on Tuesday morning, police reported.

Officers from the 33rd Precinct made the discovery at about 7:36 a.m. on March 5 while responding to a 911 call for aid at 559 West 156th St. in Washington Heights.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers located the victim, a 22-year-old man, who had suffered trauma to his neck.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police sources said, officers learned that the man resided in the building and apparently attended a party there the night before his death. A family member had found him unconscious in the lobby and called for help.

EMS rushed the man to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have yet to release his identity, pending family notification.

The man’s body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.