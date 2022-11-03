Gunman in Brooklyn sought for shooting foe at fast food joint

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the gunman who shot a 22-year-old man during an argument outside a fast food joint last weekend.

The NYPD released on Thursday morning video footage of the shooter connected to the incident that occurred at 5:16 a.m. on Oct. 29 in front of the Royal Fried Chicken at 496 Rockaway Pkwy. in Brownsville.

According to authorities, the perpetrator and victim got into a verbal argument for reasons that were not disclosed. The spat quickly escalated into a physical struggle, during which the suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking the victim in the abdomen.

After wounding his foe, authorities said, the assailant took off on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 67th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police described the shooter as a man with a dark complexion and a medium build, who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with skeleton graphics, black jeans and white sneakers while carrying a cross body bag.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.