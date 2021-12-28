Brooklyn man executed at apartment building where he lived: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Detectives are looking for the perpetrator who pulled the trigger on a Brooklyn man executed in front of the apartment building where he lived on Monday afternoon.

Police said Ricardo Moore, 55, was fatally shot near his home on Hegeman Avenue between Herzl and Amboy Streets in Brownsville at about 3:48 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Moore shot in the chest and head.

EMS rushed him to nearby Brookdale University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

As of Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources provided no details about a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of a suspect.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.