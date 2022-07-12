Long-time NYC journalist Julian Phillips named head of NYPD’s public information office

Veteran New York City journalist Julian Phillips is the NYPD’s new deputy commissioner of public information, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced Monday.

The NYPD Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information works with journalists and members of the media to aid in providing accurate and timely information to the public regarding news events, and now the office has a new deputy commissioner.

The three-time Emmy Award-winning Phillips was most recently seen on the Steve Harvey Morning Show where he provided traffic updates, along with weather and other news. Sewell believes the new commissioner’s understanding of New York’s history will be invaluable.

“Julian’s historical knowledge of New York City and the region, coupled with his intellectual integrity and excellence as a communicator, will be incredible assets to the women and men of the NYPD and all the people we serve,” Sewell said. “I know he will hit the ground running today as we continue to safeguard our city while simultaneously telling the remarkable stories of the police officers, investigators, analysts, and others who do that vital work.”

Phillips is a past recipient of the Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Journalism, the New York State Associated Press Broadcasters Association Award, and the New York State Broadcasters Award.

He succeeds at the post John Miller, a former ABC News reporter who famously interviewed Osama bin Laden several years prior to the 2001 terror attacks. Miller also served as NYPD’s counterterrorism chief, and worked under four New York City police commissioners.