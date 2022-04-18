Machete attack on Lower East Side leaves man slashed in back: cops

A man was hacked in the back during a machete attack on the Lower East Side early Monday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the assault occurred at about 5:14 a.m. on April 18 at the corner of Grand and Pitt Streets.

According to authorities, the bloody assault happened shortly after the victim had been involved in a dispute at the location.

Police said the suspect, whom they described as a Black man in his 30s wearing all-black clothing, sliced the victim by swinging the machete at his backside. The perpetrator then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 7th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the machete attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.