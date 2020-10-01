Man dies of injuries after being hit by a car while crossing a Manhattan street

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man died in Manhattan last week after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Midtown.

Authorities say that at 12:40 p.m. on Sept. 24, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck at the intersection of 7th Avenue and West 43rd Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 69-year-old Richard G. Brode lying in the roadway with trauma to his head.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad found that prior to the collision, a grey 2020 Nissan Pathfinder, operated by a 41-year-old man, was traveling westbound on West 43rd Street and made a left turn onto southbound 7th Avenue with the green traffic signal in his favor. At the same time, Brode was crossing 7th Avenue in the marked crosswalk. Brode was then hit by the vehicle and knocked into the roadway. The driver remained at the scene following the crash.

EMS rushed Brode to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he died of his injuries on Sept. 25. Investigators were alerted to Brode’s death by the Medical Examiner’s office on Sept. 30.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.