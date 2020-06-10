Man dies of injuries after falling off R train in Manhattan: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man died of his injuries after he was struck by a train in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that at around 1:15 p.m. on June 10, the victim, described as a man in his 40s, was riding the R train near the Cordlandt Street subway station when he tried to move between cars. The victim ultimately fell and was hit by the train.

The train was stopped and EMS rushed to the location, where they pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

At this time, it is not clear how the victim fell in between the cars. The investigation is ongoing.