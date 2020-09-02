Man dies of injuries after falling out of moving taxi in Manhattan: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who apparently fell out of a moving taxi while trying to climb through the window in Manhattan early Tuesday morning.

According to police, at 4:02 a.m. on Sept. 1, the NYPD responded to a call regarding a pedestrian struck at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 44th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found that 47-year-old Edgar Castillo at the location.

An investigation found that Castillo had tried to enter a yellow taxi through the driver’s side window near the intersection of 44th Street and 7th Avenue. The taxi drove off with Castillo partially inside the cab, with Castillo falling out and hitting the pavement at the intersection. The taxi then drove off southbound on 7th Avenue.

Castillo was taken to Mount Sinai West, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.