Man in stable condition after getting shot twice in front of gentlemen’s club in Queens: NYPD

Cops are searching for the duo who shot a man twice in front Show Palace Gentlemen’s Club in Queens last month.

Police said the two men approached the 27-year-old victim in front of the club, located at 42-50 21st Street in Long Island City, at 6 a.m. on Feb. 22. The crooks shot the man one time in the shoulder and one time in the arm.

The victim was transported to Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition, cops said.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects taken from inside the club.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.