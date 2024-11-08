California man who threatened Jewish subway rider indicted on hate crime charges

Police say they have been searching for 37-year-old Christopher Husary for reportedly threatening a Jewish man in a Lower Manhattan subway.

A California man who allegedly threatened a Jewish straphanger on a Manhattan subway has been indicted on hate crimes and harassment charges, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced Friday.

Christopher Husary, 36, was charged in New York State Supreme court with one count each of attempted coercion as a hate crime and second-degree aggravated harassment.

The charges stem from a June 10 incident in which Husary threatened, harassed and made antisemitic remarks toward a 35-year-old Jewish man on a northbound 5 train at the Fulton Street Station in Lower Manhattan at around 8:30 p.m.

Several minutes after the victim boarded the train, he saw Husary using a marker to draw an upside-down red triangle on the train door, according to court documents and statements on the record in court. According to the Anti-Defamation League, an inverted triangle emerged last year as a symbol that can signify “support for violent Palestinian resistance against Israel.”

The victim used his phone to take a picture once he noticed the drawing, D.A.’s office reported, adding that Husary then went up to the victim, who was wearing a yarmulke, and demanded he delete the image.

The suspect then threatened the victim and spewed out a list of antisemitic remarks, including, “Yo, we got a Zionist over here,” “We’ll find you and there will be consequences,” and “You’re not a real Jew,” the D.A.’s office said in a press release.

The victim exited the train at the 86 Street and Lexington Avenue station and reported the incident to law enforcement on June 22.

“As alleged, Christopher Husary tried to force a Jewish man to comply with his demands by spewing antisemitic comments and threats at him,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “We will continue using all the tools at our disposal to hold those accountable who commit acts driven by hate and discrimination.

Husary, who hails from Hayward, Calif., was tracked down in the state by the Fugitive Regional Task Force and extradited back to New York on Nov. 6.

Bragg added that anyone who believes they have been a victim of a hate crime should call 911 or his office.

“I thank the victim for his bravery in coming forward about these allegations and I urge anyone who believes they have been the victim of a hate crime to call 911 or report it to our office’s Hate Crimes Unit at 212-335-3100,” he said.