Man stabbed to death inside Brooklyn subway station

A man was stabbed to death on board an N train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station in Brooklyn on Oct. 29, 2024.

Brooklyn cops are investigating the death of a 54-year-old man who was stabbed on a subway train Tuesday night.

According to law enforcement sources, the horrifying incident took place on Oct. 29 at around 11:20 p.m. at the Coney Island Stillwell Avenue subway station, located across the street from Luna Park and other popular boardwalk attractions.

Officers from the 60th Precinct and Transit District 34 responded to a 911 call of an assault at the location. When they arrived, they found the victim sitting in a corner seat on a southbound N train with a stab wound to his back.

EMS responded and rushed the man to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation could not yet determine a motive or whether or not the victim knew his killer(s). Cops are still holding the victim’s name pending family notification.

So far no arrests have been, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Meanwhile, straphangers at the bustling and popular train station expressed concerns about public safety on the city’s transit system.

“It’s very sad. It’s unfortunate, really. This world is getting worse and worse by the day. Really sad (and) praying for the family,” a commuter told Eyewitness News. “We could always use more cops. They’re doing their best. I see a lot of cops in the stations but there could always be more.”

Despite Tuesday’s fatal stabbing, violent crime in the 60th Precinct, including murder, rape and robbery, is down nearly 10% year to date compared to the same time period in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report.